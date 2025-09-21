India Gem & Jewellery Show sees record sales of 25-30 tonnes in four days

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) The four-day India Gem & Jewellery Show (GJS2025) -- Diwali Edition -- witnessed a record sales of around 25-30 tonnes just ahead of the festive season, the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said on Sunday.

"This edition of GJS has truly been a landmark moment for our industry. The enthusiastic participation of jewellers from every corner of India reaffirmed the strength and unity of our community. With sales reaching nearly 25 to 30 tonnes, GJS2025 has set a new benchmark of success. The timing of the show, just ahead of the festive season, has infused fresh energy into the domestic industry," GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde said in a statement.

The GJS2025, which began on September 16, saw over 10,000 visitors, over 2,000 hosted buyers, and more than 700 booths showcasing the finest in Indian jewellery craftsmanship. PTI SM HVA