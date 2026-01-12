India, Germany sign pact to deepen partnership for postal, express, logistics services

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) India and Germany have signed a bilateral pact to deepen cooperation in postal, express and logistics services with a strong focus on cross-border e-commerce and time-definite international deliveries, an official statement said on Monday.

The collaboration is expected to contribute to higher export volumes, improved service quality and increased participation of Indian businesses in global value chains by enhancing access to international markets and strengthening India's logistics ecosystem, it added.

"India and Germany have taken a significant step towards strengthening bilateral cooperation in the postal, express and logistics sector with the signing and exchange of two key instruments on January 12, 2026, in Ahmedabad, during the visit of...Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, to India," the Ministry of Communications said in the statement.

Under the pact, India and Germany are expected to launch joint premium international express products, including a time-definite international express service that will leverage the extensive last-mile reach of India Post and the global express and logistics network of the Deutsche Post–DHL Group, which is likely to significantly improve transit times, reliability and end-to-end visibility for international shipments originating from India.

"The collaboration envisages a structured partnership covering postal, express and logistics services, with a strong focus on cross-border e-commerce and time-definite international deliveries. It provides a framework for developing joint products and services, strengthening network connectivity and last-mile cooperation, and exploring bilateral rate arrangements for letters and parcels," the statement said.

The partnership also emphasises the exchange of best practices in digitalisation, operational efficiency, sustainability and green logistics.