India has established itself as global healthcare hub: Nadda

Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said India has established itself as a global healthcare hub, supplying nearly 30 per cent of the world's generic medicines and around 60 per cent of global vaccine demand.

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Pharma Conclave-1 online, in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and several investors, Nadda said Indian pharmaceutical products are exported to more than 200 countries.

"India has established itself as a global healthcare hub, and it is supplying 30 per cent of the world's generic medicines and 60 per cent of global vaccine demand.

"Indian pharma products are exported to more than 200 countries across the world. This event is being held at a time when India is standing at a crucial and decisive phase of its development journey," the minister said.

He said that over the past decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has moved beyond a consumption-based economy towards a production- and innovation-driven economy.

Nadda said that due to a strong digital infrastructure and wide-ranging governance reforms, India has emerged as a reliable and responsible global partner.

Initiatives such as Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India and Viksit Bharat have given a new direction to manufacturing, innovation and human development, he added.

Referring to India's G20 presidency and vaccine diplomacy, the minister said these have clearly demonstrated the country's global responsibility and capabilities, with the most visible impact seen in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Nadda said India's healthcare system has witnessed unprecedented expansion in recent years. Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, over 62 crore beneficiaries are now covered under health protection.

He said more than 10 crore treatments have been carried out under the scheme so far, with the government bearing health expenditure of over Rs 1.30 lakh crore, thereby protecting vulnerable sections from catastrophic financial burden.

Highlighting further achievements, Nadda said over 1.80 lakh Arogya Mandirs have been established across the country, expanding healthcare services beyond treatment to include primary care, prevention, control of non-communicable diseases and elderly care.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, around 84.7 crore ABHA ID cards have been created so far, resulting in large-scale digitisation of health records and greater transparency in healthcare delivery, he said.

Pointing to past gaps, the Union minister said there were 387 medical colleges in the country in 2014, a number that has now crossed 800, along with a significant increase in MBBS seats.

Nadda also said that in the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a major initiative named 'Bio-Pharma Shakti', with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for five years, aimed at establishing India as a global bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

He said the national strategy would strengthen drug manufacturing, research, testing and regulation in the country.

The minister said that in the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, the pharma and healthcare sectors would remain key pillars of economic growth, employment generation and global leadership.

Expressing confidence, Nadda said the conclave would promote new investments and foster fresh partnerships in the sector. PTI ABN DRR