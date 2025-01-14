India has potential to double turmeric production to 20 lakh tonnes in 5 yrs: Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The National Turmeric Board will help develop new markets internationally to promote exports and double production to about 20 lakh tonnes in the next five years, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the Board, he also said that it would promote research and development into new products and develop on the country's traditional knowledge for value-added turmeric products.

"Turmeric is also called as golden spice. India accounts for 70 per cent of global turmeric production... We are looking to double the production to 20 lakh tonnes in five years," he told reporters here.

The government in October notified the constitution of the National Turmeric Board.

Hailing the establishment of the Board, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would ensure better opportunities for innovation, global promotion and value addition in turmeric production.

Responding to a post on X by Goyal, Modi said: "The establishment of the National Turmeric Board is a matter of immense joy, particularly for our hardworking turmeric farmers across India. This will ensure better opportunities for innovation, global promotion and value addition in turmeric production. It will strengthen the supply chains, benefiting both farmers and consumers alike.

It will focus on the development and growth of turmeric and turmeric products in the country.

India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world.

In the year 2022-23, an area of 3.24 lakh hectares was under turmeric cultivation in India with a production of 11.61 lakh tonnes.

More than 30 varieties of turmeric are grown in India and it is grown in over 20 states in the country.

The largest producing states of turmeric are Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

India has more than 62 per cent share of world trade in turmeric.

During 2022-23, 1.534 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at USD 207.45 million were exported by more than 380 exporters.

The leading export markets for Indian turmeric are Bangladesh, UAE, the US and Malaysia.

With the focused activities of the Board, it is expected that turmeric exports will reach USD 1 billion by 2030, according to the Commerce Ministry.

During 2023-24, 1.62 lakh tonnes of turmeric and turmeric products valued at USD 226.5 million were exported.

Palle Ganga Reddy has been nominated as the board's first chairperson and its headquarters has been set up at Nizamabad, Telangana.

In addition to the Chairperson of the Board, representatives of the Ministry of AYUSH, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Department of Commerce have also been nominated.

Representatives from the top two turmeric-growing states -- Maharashtra and Telangana -- and from Meghalaya, which is famous for its Lakadong turmeric, will also be part of the Board.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Arvind Dharmapuri, Member of Parliament, Nizamabad were also present at the event. PTI RR RR SHW