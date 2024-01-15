India has shifted from women-centric to women-led development: Ministers at Davos

Davos, Jan 15 (PTI) India has moved from women-centric development to women-led development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Smriti Irani and Hardeep Singh Puri said here on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the Women Leadership or WeLead Lounge here on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Irani said it gives her immense satisfaction to see this lounge and a huge Indian presence on the main Promenade street of Davos.

The lounge has been set up by her Women and Child Development Ministry in association with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and industry chamber CII.

Irani said the Modi government has ensured women-led development in the country through its various schemes, including for housing and cooking fuel.

At the same event, Housing and Petroleum Minister Puri said he completely agreed with his Cabinet colleague that India has moved to a women-centric development model.

"We started with women-centric development, but now we have moved to women-led development," Puri said.

He said this development model also works very favourably for GDP.