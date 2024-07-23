India helps Coca-Cola to gain 2 pc volume growth, post 400 million transactions in H1

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Multinational beverages major The Coca-Cola Company on Tuesday reported a 2 per cent unit case volume growth in the second quarter of 2024 driven by growth in India, Brazil, and the Philippines.

The company, which is leveraging packaging innovation in India by utilising an ultra-lightweight affordable bottle with an extended shelf life, said the package is now available in over half of the country's commercial beverage outlets and has added more than 400 million transactions in the first half of the year.

At a consolidated level, unit case volume grew 2 per cent, Coca-Cola Company said in an earnings statement.

"Developed markets were even, while developing and emerging markets grew mid single digits, driven by growth in India, Brazil and the Philippines," it said.

In the Asia Pacific region, the company said unit case volume grew 3 per cent, driven by growth in sparkling flavours and Trademark Coca-Cola. Growth was led by India and the Philippines.

India is the fifth largest market for The Coca-Cola Company.

Unit case volume means the number of unit cases of company beverages directly or indirectly sold by the company and its bottling partners to customers.

In the second quarter of the calendar year, net revenues grew 3 per cent to USD 12.4 billion, the company said.

"We are encouraged with our second quarter results, which delivered solid topline and operating income growth in an ever-changing landscape," The Coca-Cola Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey said.

As part of its initiative to deliver value through elevated revenue growth management (RGM) capabilities, the company said in India it is leveraging packaging innovation by utilising an ultra-lightweight affordable bottle with an extended shelf life, allowing beverages to be transported farther to reach more consumers and reducing costs.

"The package is now available in over half of India's commercial beverage outlets and has added more than 400 million transactions in the first half of the year," it added.

During the three and six months ended June 28, 2024, The Coca-Cola Company said it "recorded a loss of USD 3 million and a net gain of USD 290 million, respectively, related to the refranchising of our bottling operations in certain territories in India, including the impact of post-closing adjustments".

Besides, during the six months ended June 28, 2024 the company also incurred USD 7 million of transaction costs related to the refranchising of its bottling operations in certain territories in India, it added. PTI KRH RKL TRB