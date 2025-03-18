India high-growth market for Infineon; will double headcount by 2030: Company exec

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) India is a high-growth market for Infineon, and the German semiconductor firm plans to double its headcount by 2030 as it looks to scale its R&D base in the country, a top company official has said.

Infineon has more than 58,000 employees worldwide, with most of them based in the APAC region. It employs over 2,500 people in India, primarily in R&D roles.

India is a growth market and critical R&D location for the company, Infineon Technologies CMO and management board member Andreas Urschitz said during a media roundtable here.

"We are doing lots of innovation in India and intend to heavily invest and grow our R&D base here...in terms of our long-term planning towards 2030, we intend to double the number of people in India," he said.

The semiconductor firm intends to support the country's domestic market and explore joint growth opportunities with Indian partners and customers, he added.

Currently, India contributes a low single-digit percentage to Infineon's group revenue. The expectation is for India to reach a high percentage of the group's total revenue, Urschitz said.

He clarified that the firm has no plans for manufacturing facilities in the country in the near term.

Urschitz shared that Infineon has signed MoUs with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Startup India Initiative) and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT University).

As part of these, Infineon will help and support Indian startup companies in electronics and microelectronics to accelerate innovation. This will include mentorship and technical support to speed up prototyping.

Additionally, Infineon will host 5-6 startups every year at its co-innovation facility in Singapore, where they will get hands-on experience and exposure to kickstart their ventures.

Under the second MoU with the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), the company will provide its global experts to train students to build a strong engineering base for the semiconductor industry.

The company is also working with electronics manufacturer Kaynes Technology and automobile manufacturer Ather Energy, he added.

In the September-ended 2024 fiscal, Infineon reported revenue of EUR 15 billion.