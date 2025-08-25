India holds significant potential to help other countries boost their food security: WFP official

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) India holds significant potential in supporting other countries to boost their food security with technologies and best practices, a senior World Food Programme (WFP) official said on Monday.

WFP has also stressed its commitment to deepening collaboration and partnership with India in the collective fight against food insecurity, according to an official release.

Carl Skau, Deputy Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of WFP, on Monday met Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

They discussed WFP's engagements and developments at the national, regional and global levels.

During the meeting, Skau said India offers valuable lessons and models through its robust social protection systems, diversification and fortification initiatives, promotion of women's economic empowerment, and advancement of climate-resilient livelihoods.

These experiences hold significant potential for supporting other countries in their efforts to strengthen food security through the exchange of knowledge, technologies, and best practices, he added.

According to the statement, Skau observed that the "global food security situation continues to face mounting challenges due to rising conflicts and the adverse impacts of climate change".

He underscored India's important role in contributing to global solutions.

Chaturvedi informed Skau about innovations in India's agriculture sector, including advancements in crop insurance, digital agriculture, and traceability. PTI MJH BAL BAL