India ideal place to invest in: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is the ideal place to invest in, expressing happiness at Hyundai Motor's enthusiasm for its upcoming plant in Pune.

"Happy to have met Mr. Euisun Chung a few days ago. India is indeed the ideal place to invest in. I am also glad to see Hyundai's enthusiasm towards the plant in Pune. Maharashtra is India's economic powerhouse and big investments like this will greatly benefit the people of the state," Modi said on X.

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung met Modi recently.

Hyundai India said in a series of posts on X that the company attaches great priority to working closely with the country due to its diverse market and reformist approach.

Chung invited the prime minister to the opening of the auto major's plant in Pune, saying it would be a game-changing investment for the firm.

It said, "HMIL will continue to be a key player of the 'Make in India' initiative. As India marches toward its 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision, Hyundai will stand as a trusted partner in this meaningful journey." PTI KR RHL