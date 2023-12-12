India imports 19.63 lakh ton of pulses during Apr-Oct of this fiscal

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) India imported 19.63 lakh tonnes of pulses during April-October this fiscal to meet domestic demand, the government said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda informed that pulses imports stood at 24.96 lakh tonnes during 2022-23, 27 lakh tonnes in 2021-22, 24.66 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, 28.98 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 and 25.28 lakh tonnes in 2018-19.

The production of pulses stood at 220.76 lakh tonnes in 2018-19, 230.25 lakh tonnes in 2019-20, 254.63 lakh tonnes in 2020-21, 273.02 lakh tonnes in 2021-22 and 260.58 lakh tonnes in 2022-23.

India imports pulses mainly from Canada and Myanmar. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL