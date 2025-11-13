India imposes anti-dumping duty for 5 yrs on steel imports from Vietnam

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) India has imposed an anti-dumping duty of USD 121.55 per tonne on imports of hot rolled flat steel products imported from Vietnam for five years.

The move is aimed at protecting domestic manufacturers from cheap imports.

According to a notification by the finance ministry on Thursday, the imposition of the duty was recommended by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

"The anti-dumping duty imposed under this notification shall be effective for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier) from the date of publication of this notification," it said. PTI RR SHW