India imposes import restrictions on a chemical till Sep 2026

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) India has imposed import restrictions on a chemical used in the pharma industry till September 30 next year, according to a notification.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that imports of "ATS-8 (4r-cis)-1 1-dimethylethyl-6-cyanomethyl-2 2-dimethyl-1 3-dioxane-4-acetate" having a CIF (cost, insurance, freight) value of less than USD 111 per kg is restricted till September 30, 2026, with immediate effect.

However, it said, inputs imported by advanced authorisation holders, export-oriented units and social economic zone shall be exempted from the MIP (minimum import price) condition.

The chemical is imported from countries like China. PTI RR MR MR