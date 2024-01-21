India Inc lauds establishment of gender equity Alliance at WEF

Davos, Jan 21 (PTI) Indian industry on Sunday lauded the government for establishing the 'Alliance for Global Good- Gender Equity and Equality' announced on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting 2024 here.

Advertisment

The idea of this alliance emerged from the G20 Leaders' Declaration and India's abiding commitment to the cause of women-led development as propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As a follow up to the activities of the Engagement Group and initiatives under the G20 framework, inter alia, the Business 20, Women 20 and G20 EMPOWER, this alliance aims at taking forward the commitments of the G20 leaders for the benefit of the larger global community, the government said while announcing the alliance.

Lauding the initiative, apex industry chamber CII's president R Dinesh said, "The leadership of India for women empowerment during its Presidency of G20 was well recognized and the launch of the 'Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality' at Davos is yet another opportunity for us to converge stakeholders to make the world a better place for women." "We in corporate India are excited to partner with governments and companies across the globe to promote Gender Equality and strengthen Women Leadership," he added.

Advertisment

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General Confederation of India Industry said, "The launch of the 'Alliance for Global Good - Gender Equity and Equality' at Davos is a purposeful initiative with the participation of key stakeholders." "It represents a very proud moment for India and India Inc. and comes with a sense of great responsibility. The Confederation of Indian Industry is committed to bringing in Industry from India and across the globe to work towards Gender Equity and Women Leadership," he added.

The aim of the alliance is to bring together global good practices, knowledge sharing, and investments in the field of women's health, education and enterprise. The alliance has garnered support from industry leaders such as Mastercard, Uber, Tata, TVS, Bayer, Godrej, Serum Institute of India, Novartis, IMD Laussane, and over 10,000 partners from industry through CII.

Supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the alliance will be housed and anchored by the CII Centre for Women Leadership.

The World Economic Forum has also come on board as a 'Network Partner' and Invest India as an 'Institutional Partner'.

Given India's abiding commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future' and its continued efforts towards Sabka Saath, sabka Prayaas this Alliance is poised to be a force to reckon with on all gender related issues, the CII said. PTI BJ MR