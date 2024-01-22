India Inc leaders, tech titans join Ram temple consecration celebrations

New Delhi: Billionaires, tech titans and business leaders on Monday joined in celebrating the inauguration of the Ram temple at Ayodhya as corporate India gave leaves to staff and organised special prayers to mark the consecration.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his family as well as steel tycoon Lakshmi N MIttal, telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal, Reliance Group head Anil Ambani and Aditya Birla group chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla and his daughter Ananya Birla were among the businessmen in Ayodhya for the consecration of Ram temple.

Ambani's oil-to-telecom conglomerate gave all its employees a leave, organised special puja at over a dozen temples housed in premises across the country, and offered 360-degree virtual tour to the temple on JioTV.

Billionaire Gautam Adani, who was among the corporate leaders invited for the ceremony, in a post on X said, "On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony."

On this auspicious day, as the Ayodhya Mandir's doors open, let it be a gateway to enlightenment and peace, binding the communities with the timeless threads of Bharat's spiritual and cultural harmony. pic.twitter.com/3MzcKiI8GG — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) January 22, 2024

In another post, he announced his apples-to-airport group's decision to sponsor 14 students wanting to do PhD in Indology (academic study of India, its people, culture, languages and literature).

"This will give global recognition to India's soft power and Indology." Prashant Ruia, Director of Essar Capital - the investment manager for the Essar Group, too was in Ayodhya for the event.

Blessed to have been in a sea of humanity for the #RamMandirPranPratishta at #AyodhaRamMandir with reverence, faith & belief.



A turning point in our history that has reunified the country in our dreams, desires, hopes and aspirations.



जय श्री राम 🙏#JaiShreeRam 🙏… pic.twitter.com/TFTlJBZKtM — Prashant Ruia (@prashantruia) January 22, 2024

"Blessed to have been in a sea of humanity for the #RamMandirPranPratishta at #AyodhaRamMandir with reverence, faith & belief. A turning point in our history that has reunified the country in our dreams, desires, hopes and aspirations. #JaiShreeRam," he posted on X.

Zoho CEO Srihar Vembu too posted pictures with family of his visit to Ayodhya temple. "In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu. Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here."

In Ayodhya with my amma Janaki and my brother Kumar and his wife Anu.



Amma is a life-long devotee of Lord Shri Ram. Very blessed to be here.



Jai Shri Ram 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/gwFIE8mZJb — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) January 21, 2024

EaseMyTrip co-founder and CEO Nishant Pitti posted a video of him taking an Indigo flight to Ayodhya. From the temple site, he posted: "On this auspicious day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the spirit of unity and celebration resonates in the heart of millions of Indians. May Lord Ram fill our lives with joy, peace, and prosperity."

On this auspicious day of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the spirit of unity and celebration resonates in the heart of millions of Indians. May Lord Ram fill our lives with joy, peace, and prosperity. #RamMandirPranPrathistha #AyodhaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/efylVHcsOU — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) January 22, 2024

OyoRooms founder and group CEO Ritesh Agarwal, clad in saffron waist and kurta, gave ball-by-ball commentary of the ceremony on X.

"The energy here is infectious - this is truly historic moment! Chants and prayers can be heard as devotees stream in," he said in one of the posts.