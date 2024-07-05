India Inc registers 501 deals valued at USD 21.4 bn in Q2 2024: Grant Thornton

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) India Inc has recorded a total of 501 deals valued at USD 21.4 billion in Q2 2024, according to Grant Thornton Bharat Dealtracker.

As per the consultancy firm, Q2 2024 witnessed the highest quarterly volumes in two years, while values declined due to the absence of big-ticket M&A transactions.

The merger and acquisition (M&A) and PE deals taken together stood at 467, valued at USD 14.9 billion, reflecting a 9 per cent increase in volumes but a 28 per cent decrease in value, primarily due to the previous quarter's USD 8.5 billion Reliance-Disney mega-merger, Grant Thornton said.

The just-ended quarter featured a one-billion-dollar deal and 30 high-value deals (over USD 100 million), which translates to a 58 per cent increase in high-value deals compared to the previous quarter.

"Indian corporates are increasingly investing domestically, reflecting strong confidence in the local investment climate," Grant Thornton said in a release.

Despite declining cross-border deals due to geopolitical instability, traditional sectors grew in volumes over the previous quarter.

"With recent election results and anticipated policy clarity from the upcoming budget, political stability is expected to boost investor confidence and drive deal activity in the next six months," it said.

Shanthi Vijetha, Partner, Growth at Grant Thornton Bharat noted that the quarter witnessed robust private equity activity and large domestic deals.

"Despite a decline in cross-border deals due to geopolitical uncertainties, domestic investment remained strong. Traditional sectors like pharma and manufacturing also saw strong deal flows, collectively contributing nearly half of the deal values," Vijetha said.

According to Vijetha, the industry anticipates policy continuity, which should positively drive the deal activity.