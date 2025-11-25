India Inc to remain measured on capex despite steady revenue growth in Dec quarter: Icra

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) India Inc will remain "measured" on its investments despite the steady revenue growth in the December quarter, a domestic credit rating agency said on Tuesday.

Icra said the industry will report a revenue growth of 8-10 per cent in the Q3 FY26, which is broadly in line with the 9.2 per cent year-on-year jump in the September quarter.

From a profitability perspective, it said the operating profit margin (OPM) will show an improvement amid expectations of an upbeat demand as commodity prices soften compared to the year-ago period.

However, the good show on the topline and bottom line may not necessarily lead to an uptick in the long-cherished private capex.

Given the uncertain global environment and tariff-related ambiguity, Icra expects the private capex cycle to remain measured.

It added that certain sectors, such as electronics, semiconductors, data centres and niche segments within the automotive space, like electric vehicles, will continue to see a scale-up in investments.

The government capex is expected to support the overall investment activity in the economy, it said, adding that the headroom for investment growth is likely to be lower in H2 FY26 after the upfronting seen in H1.

The US tariffs hit the textile sector as players chose to take the impact rather than passing on the pressures to customers, resulting in a profitability compression, the agency said.

The healthy revenue growth in the December quarter is likely to be driven by festive demand and GST rationalisation, it added.

"Domestic rural demand remains resilient, and tailwinds like GST rate rationalisation, income tax relief announced during the Union Budget 2025, 1 percentage point interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India between February 2025 and November 2025, leading to lower borrowing costs and easing food inflation are expected to boost urban consumption," its co-group head for corporate ratings Kinjal Shah said.

The ongoing geopolitical tensions and steep US tariffs continue to impact demand sentiments, especially for export-oriented sectors, such as agro-chemicals, textiles, auto and auto components, seafoods, cut and polished diamonds, and IT services, Shah added.

In Q2, a seasonal slowdown in demand in the oil and gas, airlines and power sector and deferment of purchases in the consumer durables and FMCG sector amid expectations of a GST rate rationalisation led to a lower revenue growth of 2.5 per cent on a sequential basis.

IT services companies faced growth challenges in constant currency terms, owing to cautious spending by US clients amid global uncertainties in the quarter, it said.

The prolonged monsoon this year dampened the Q2 FY26 year-on-year revenue growth across several sectors like air conditioners, beer and value-added dairy products, it pointed out.