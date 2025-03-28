India Inc welcomes country's first-ever passive Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) India Inc on Friday welcomed India's first Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme that focuses on promoting indigenous production of passive or non-semiconductor components and said it will promote employment growth, workforce competitiveness and economic development.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme with an outlay of Rs 22,919 crore.

The scheme envisages attracting investments worth Rs 59,350 crore, resulting in production of Rs 4,56,500 crore and generating direct employment of 91,600 people, alongside many indirect jobs as well during its tenure, an official statement said.

The tenure of the scheme is six years with a one-year gestation period.

According to electronics component makers body Elcina, non-semiconductor components production in India was around USD 13 billion in 2022 which is projected to reach around USD 20.7 billion by 2026 and around USD 37 billion by 2030, thereby leading to a deficit of USD 248 billion in the segment in the next six years. The deficit is met through imports.

Elcina had sought a USD 8.57 billion (about Rs 72,500 crore) support package to reduce the deficit by Rs 12.36 lakh crore in the next six years.

Electronic Industries Association of India (Elcina) estimates that the deficit in the segment can increase to USD 248 billion (about Rs 21 lakh crore) by 2030 in the absence of government support for local production.

The country's oldest technology industry body projects that the government's support could help reduce the deficit in the passive component segment by USD 146 billion (Rs 12.36 lakh crore) to USD 102 billion (Rs 8.63 lakh crore).

Elcina secretary general Rajoo Goel called the scheme a "game-changer" that will position the country as a global electronics manufacturing leader.

"The Scheme provides targeted incentives for passives, SMD and Non-SMD, and the component eco-system at large, fostering advanced component manufacturing.

"This initiative fills a long-standing void in the supply chain and will strengthen the domestic ecosystem, improving our global competitiveness," he said.

The approved scheme seeks to establish a robust component ecosystem by drawing large global and domestic investments into the electronics component manufacturing sector, thereby increasing Domestic Value Addition (DVA) by building capacity and capabilities, while also integrating Indian companies into Global Value Chains (GVCs).

The target segments include sub-assemblies (display module and camera module), and bare components (Non-Surface Mount Devices, electro-mechanicals, multi-layer Printed Circuit Board (PCB), Li-ion cells, and enclosures for mobile, IT hardware products & related devices), which will receive turnover-linked incentives.

Selected bare components like High-density interconnect (HDI), Modified semi-additive process (MSAP), Flexible PCB, and SMD passive components will get hybrid incentives.

Furthermore, components and capital goods used in electronics manufacturing including their sub-assemblies and components will receive capex incentives.

Ajai Chowdhry, Founder, HCL, and Chairman, EPIC Foundation, said the scheme will enable much higher value addition in the country for electronics manufacturing and will attract more investments in system products as local availability will enable just-in-time manufacturing.

"From EPIC we have been requesting this for a long time. This will enable more companies and startups to design and make products to enable India to be an Electronics Product Nation.

"Moreover, this scheme has an attractive employment-linked incentive scheme in addition to PLI and Capex benefits which will further promote employment growth, workforce competitiveness and economic development," he said, adding that design-in-India scheme for chips and systems would be eagerly awaited--something that would complete the full ecosystem.

The domestic production of electronic goods in India has risen from Rs 1.90 lakh crore in FY 2014-15 to Rs 9.52 lakh crore in FY 2023-24, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 17 per cent.

Exports of electronic goods have grown from Rs 0.38 lakh crore in FY 2014-15 to Rs 2.41 lakh crore in FY 2023-24, achieving a CAGR of more than 20 per cent.

India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) welcomed the move and said it will usher in a new era of growth and termed it an "exceptional scheme" which will serve to create jobs, expand MSME participation, and increase value addition in the electronics sector.

"As we embark on the road to build a USD 500 billion mission, it is critical to build a sustainable and competitive electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

"The ECMS will now catalyse the industry to deepen integration with Global Value Chains (GVCs), establish large-scale manufacturing units, and enable significant employment generation," ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

Electronics maker Optiemus Electronics said the scheme has come at an opportune time, as the country has evolved its electronics manufacturing capabilities, and the next level of growth can now be powerfully driven by a robust component ecosystem.

"We believe that this step will not only benefit the whole industry but also position India as the next powerhouse for electronics manufacturing in a comprehensive manner. Moreover, it has immense potential to positively impact India's trade balance, generate employment opportunities, and promote a greater participation of our youth in creating the electronics ecosystem," said A Gururaj, Managing Director, Optiemus Electronics. PTI ANK PRS ANK MR