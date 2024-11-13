India International Trade Fair begins on Thursday

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) More than 3,500 exhibitors from India and overseas are expected to participate in the 14-day India International Trade Fair (IITF) which will begin at Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The 43rd IITF is likely to attract about one lakh visitors a day.

The India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), under the commerce ministry, said that the fair is a key platform to showcase the strength of Indian industry and quality products.

The theme for the fair is 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.

It said that the route map and the navigation features for the IITF are available on the Bharat Mandapam mobile app including hall location, detailed stall information and directions from start to end point within the venue.

The time of the fair is 10.00 am to 7.30 pm. The entry gates are 3 and 5 (Bhairon Road) and 6 and 10 on Mathura Road. It is set to be organised in newly built Halls in Bharat Mandapam Complex spread over an area of 1,07,000 sq. mtr.

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are participating as Partner States whereas Jharkhand will be participating as Focus State.

“Further, 33 States/UTs and 49 Central Ministries, Commodity Boards, PSUs, PSBs and Government Departments are participating,” it said adding representation will also be there from reputed companies including Titan, Jindal Steel and Power, JSW Steel, Relaxo, Hawkins, and Woodland.

As many as 11 countries - China, Egypt, Iran, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Türkiye, Tunisia, Lebanon, Kyrgyzstan and the UAE - are also participating in the fair.

The Business days of IITF 2024 will commence from 14th -18th November and entry for General visitors will be from 19-27 November, 2024.

Entry tickets are available from selected 55 DMRC metro stations (Except Supreme Court Metro Station).

Tickets can also be purchased from Bharat Mandapam Mobile App, DMRC App Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi, Official ITPO Website (www.indiatradefair.com), DMRC website (www.itpo.autope.in).

It added that senior citizens having valid age proof and Divyangjan are entitled to free entry. PTI RR MR MR