India International Trade Fair concludes with over 18 lakh visitors

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The 14-day India International Trade Fair (IITF) concluded on Thursday, with over 18 lakh visitors, according to an official statement.

The commerce ministry said that in the partner state category, Rajasthan won the Gold Medal, while Bihar secured the Silver Medal and Uttar Pradesh received the Bronze Medal.

In the Foreign pavilions category, Thailand won the Gold Medal, while Iran and Dubai received Silver and Bronze, respectively.

In the Ministries and Government Departments category, the Ministry of Defence received the Gold medal.

Among the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Public Sector Banks (PSBs) category, the Airports Authority of India won the Gold medal.

Managing Director, ITPO Neeraj Kharwal said the 14-day fair witnessed broad participation from diverse sectors and recorded over 18 lakh visitors.