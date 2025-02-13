India is 4th largest market for Canva: Chandrika Deb

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) India is now among the top four biggest markets for Canva which now plans to double down on its effort to increase local content, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Canva, Country Manager, Chandrika Deb during a roundtable discussion said that the company doubled its workforce in India last year without disclosing the actual numbers.

"India is our fourth largest market for Canva. We used to be number five, until very recently. With all of the work that we've been doing on reaching more people, reaching more different types of users, across consumers, small businesses, education is that you've continued to see double-digit positive growth here,” she said. PTI PRS PRS MR MR