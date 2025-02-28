India, Israel discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in agri sector

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Ambassador of Israel to India Reuven Azar on Friday called on Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and discussed opportunities for strengthening cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors between the two nations.

The meeting focused on the upcoming visit of the Israel Agriculture and Food Security Minister, the impact of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) across 20 states on productivity, precision irrigation, post-harvest management, and market access issues.

Chaturvedi highlighted the Prime Minister's vision for recycling sewage water for agricultural use, as well as key trade and grain storage issues, an official statements aid.

The discussions concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening Indo-Israel cooperation in agricultural innovation, technologies, and the horticulture sector.

The Israeli delegation included Fares Saeb, Deputy Chief of Mission, while the Indian side was represented by senior officials from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.