India, Israel ink bilateral investment treaty

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The finance ministry on Monday said India and Israel have inked a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) which would help promote investments between the two countries.

"The Government of India and the Government of the State of Israel sign Bilateral Investment Agreement # BIT in New Delhi, today," the finance ministry said in a post on X The pact was inked by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her Israeli counterpart Bezalel Smotrich.

During April 2000 and June 2025, India has received USD 337.77 million foreign direct investment (FDI) from Israel. Signing of the pact is important as both countries are also negotiating a free trade pact.