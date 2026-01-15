India, Israel see eye to eye on true vision for sustainable food security: minister

Jerusalem, January 15 (PTI) Israel's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Avi Dichter, has said that his country and India share a “true vision for sustainable food security” as both plan to expand their partnership in land-based agriculture to water agriculture.

Dichter was referring to a Letter of Intent (LoI) signed on Wednesday by India and Israel to deepen cooperation between the two countries in the fields of agriculture, fisheries, and the blue economy as he said the signing marks a significant step in expanding professional relations between the two countries.

“Just as in land-based agriculture, we are continuing the important partnership with India in water agriculture as well. Israel and India see eye to eye on a true vision for sustainable food security,” the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security quoted Dichter as saying on Wednesday.

“This important LoI continues the previous agreement signed between the countries last April, and deals with promoting the agricultural partnership between the countries,” he said.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Dichter on Wednesday signed the Letter of Intent on the sidelines of the three day 'Second Global Summit on Blue Food Security Sea the Future 2026' in Israel's southern coastal city of Eilat.

Blue foods are derived from aquatic animals, plants, or algae that are caught or cultivated in freshwater and marine environments.

“The signing marks a significant step in expanding professional relations between Israel and India, and lays the groundwork for research, technological, and economic cooperation, with an emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and strengthening food security in both countries,” the statement said.

Sources here said Israeli innovation is also at the center of this initiative: the cooperation will include smart management of water resources through advanced Israeli water-saving technologies, alongside encouraging connections and collaborations between startups from Israel and India in the fields of water agriculture and fisheries.

“These steps are intended to promote innovation and strengthen the blue economy, while positioning Israel as a leading player in water technology development,” they said.

Singh also participated in the Global Ministerial Panel Discussion on Food Security and the Blue Economy at the summit where he highlighted the significant achievements of India’s fisheries sector.

Singh's participation in the global event underscores the growing strategic and economic engagement between India and Israel, official sources here said.

It also reflects the shared commitment of both countries to deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture, they said.

The visit reinforces the longstanding partnership between India and Israel, strengthens collaboration in fisheries and aquaculture, and creates new pathways for collaboration in areas of mutual interest, they added. PTI HM NPK NPK