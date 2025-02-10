India, Israel to discuss ways to promote trade, investments in Tue meet

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Top business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from India and Israel will meet here on Tuesday to discuss ways to further promote trade and investments between the two countries, an official statement said on Monday.

They will explore new avenues of economic cooperation, technological collaboration, and investment opportunities, the commerce and industry ministry said.

It said that the India-Israel Business Forum meeting will focus on expanding trade relationships, fostering cross-sector collaborations, and identifying investment opportunities.

A high-level Israeli business delegation, led by Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir M Barkat will participate in the forum.

The delegation includes Israeli enterprises and representatives from sectors such as technology, manufacturing, healthcare, agri-tech, food processing, defense, homeland security, water management, logistics, and retail.

There is also a meeting of the India-Israel CEO Forum.

"These forums will bring together top business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from both countries to explore new avenues of economic cooperation, technological collaboration, and investment opportunities," it said.

The CEO Forum will serve as a platform for industry leaders to discuss investment opportunities, policy frameworks, and emerging business trends.

"The discussions will revolve around technology collaboration, research and development, innovation-driven growth, and trade diversification," it added.

Key focus areas for engagement between India and Israel include strengthening cooperation in technology and innovation, particularly in AI, digital transformation, and smart manufacturing.

Israeli investments in India have been expanding, with various Israeli companies operating in various sectors, including renewable energy, water technology, defense, and manufacturing.

Similarly, Indian companies have made significant inroads into Israel, particularly in pharmaceuticals, IT, and infrastructure.

The bilateral trade between India and Israel decreased to USD 6.53 billion in 2023-24 from USD 10.77 billion in 2022-23.