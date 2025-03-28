India, Japan sign loan agreements worth JPY 191.73 bn for 6 projects

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) India and Japan have signed loan agreements worth 191.736 billion Japanese yen for six projects under Japan's Official Development Assistance (ODA) to India.

In a statement, the finance ministry said that India and Japan yesterday signed loan agreements worth 191.736 billion Japanese yen for six projects in forest management, water supply, urban transport, aquaculture, biodiversity conservation and investment promotion.

The six loan agreements include one for the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Program (Phase 3) (TNIPP-III) (JPY 36.114 billion).

Also, one for Delhi Mass Rapid Transport System Project (Phase 4 Additional Corridors) (I)" (JPY 79.726 billion).

Another Project is for the Construction of Chennai Seawater Desalination Plant (II)" (JPY 52.556 billion).