India, Japan strengthen energy cooperation through ministerial dialogue

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) India and Japan have agreed to expand cooperation on carbon capture, utilization, and storage green chemicals, biofuels, and advanced technologies in the energy sector.

A ministerial-level India-Japan Energy Dialogue was held on Monday through video conferencing, co-chaired by Manohar Lal, Minister of Power and Muto Yoji, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan.

The two nations have been deepening their partnership in the energy sector under the Japan-India Clean Energy Partnership, with a focus on energy security, clean energy transition, and addressing climate change, a power ministry statement said.

Both sides have institutionalized this cooperation through the India-Japan Energy Dialogue and sectoral Joint Working Groups (JWGs).

Ministries of power, new & renewable energy, oil and coal made detailed presentations on the progress achieved under their respective JWGs and outlined future cooperation pathways.

The ministers from India and Japan reaffirmed commitment to energy security and inclusive growth. They welcomed progress in areas like energy efficiency clean hydrogen, ammonia, renewable energy.

They also agreed to expand cooperation on Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage green chemicals, biofuels, and advanced technologies in the energy sector.

The ministers also emphasized that the India–Japan partnership will continue to play a pivotal role in advancing secure, resilient, and sustainable energy systems in the Indo-Pacific region. PTI KKS ANU