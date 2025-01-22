India Korea sign pact for exchange of notes for NCERT's Technical Cooperation project

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) India and South Korea have conducted signing of exchange of notes for the technical cooperation project titled 'Strengthening Vocational Education and Training in Mechatronics in India'.

Advertisment

The project will be implemented in collaboration with Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) of Government of Republic of Korea, a finance ministry statement said on Wednesday.

This is the first project being implemented with the assistance of KOICA in India, it said.

The project, which spans over two years, aims to establish a basis of vocational education and training in mechatronics in India and will be implemented by NCERT at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), Bhopal, it said.

Advertisment

The institute will help build environment to pilot education in mechatronics by preparing curriculum, textbooks, teacher's manual and equipment.

The project will help build capacity of teachers in mechatronics while also facilitating networking between industry and RIE, Bhopal.

Republic of Korea was designated as India's Official Development Assistance (ODA)partner for development cooperation in October 2016, it said.

Advertisment

The bilateral relationship between the two countries was upgraded to 'Special Strategic Partnership' in 2015, it said.

Signing of the exchange of notes for the NCERT project will further consolidate and strengthen the special strategic partnership between India and Korea, it added. PTI DP TRB