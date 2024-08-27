India lacks standardised age-rating framework: AIGDF report

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) There is a need to develop a standardised age-rating system for games to prevent users from content-related harms and development of the regulated and responsible gaming sector in the country, an All India Game Developers' Forum report said on Tuesday.

The amended IT Rules 2021 require applying measures to safeguard children, including classifying online games through age-rating mechanisms, but the rules are yet to be executed.

"Despite an estimated 425 million gamers, the increasing consumption of gaming content, India currently lacks a standardised age-rating framework, unlike other digital content sectors, such as OTT platforms, and frameworks in other nations/regions," the report said.

The All India Game Developers' Forum (AIGDF) report said the gaming ecosystem offers a wide range of benefits to its younger users, which include opportunities to enhance their creativity, improve problem-solving and cognition, and enhance visual processing.

"Simultaneously, digital services like gaming carry potential harms in an unregulated environment, and not all gaming content can be considered appropriate for all age groups. The risks of unregulated cyberspace content to minors have been well documented. Hence, regulated and responsible industry practices across the gaming sector can play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and mental well-being of children," the report said.

The report said that in the absence of a domestic system of rating for online games, publishers and operators of various genres of games have adopted alternative foreign-origin rating systems to categorise their content for distribution.

Despite the popularity and wide adoption of these foreign-origin content rating systems, they are unable to replace the utility of a domestic content rating system for gaming, the report said.

"Indian consumers might be more familiar and comfortable with a domestic rating system, which can use locally understood terminology and rating criteria," the report said.

AIGDF spokesperson Roland Landers said as India's gaming industry continues to grow at an unprecedented pace, it is imperative to establish a robust framework to protect our younger gamers.

"By looking at global best practices, such as parental controls and age verification systems, we can find solutions that protect players without hampering growth. We are committed to working closely with all stakeholders -- players, parents, developers, and regulators -- to ensure that the gaming industry in India continues to flourish in a responsible and sustainable manner," he said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL