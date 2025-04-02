India largest market for resources, financial contribution: HMD officials

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) India is the Human Mobile Devices' (HMD) largest market in terms of financial contribution and resources, according to top company officials.

HMD India and APAC VP and CEO Ravi Kunwar and HMD Global Chairman and CEO Jean Francois Baril, in an interview with PTI, reaffirmed India’s central role in the company's global strategy.

Baril described the country as the top contributor to HMD’s financials and resources, with close to 200 employees and several of the company's global functions based here.

He praised India’s dynamism over recent years and expressed excitement about further expanding operations in the region.

Calling India a "big reservoir of talent and smartness", he said India is very relevant for HMD (Human Mobile Devices).

"India is our number one country, in terms of numbers...in terms of resources. If I see the dynamics of India in the past few years, it's just spectacular," Baril said.

HMD on Wednesday launched two music-focused feature phones -- HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music.

Both the feature phones come with a 2500 mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, Type C Fast Charging and UPI payment capabilities.

The brand also announced that it will soon be launching an entry-level 5G smartphone.

Kunwar elaborated on HMD’s commitment to local production, emphasising that nearly 100 per cent of the products sold domestically are manufactured in India.

India is not only a key market for sales but also a strategic hub for exports, he said.

"Almost 100 per cent of our products we make in India...I think the current capacity utilisation of these EMS partners is optimum. As and when there is a need, the partners can look at increasing the capacity," Kunwar said.

HMD manufactures through partnerships with EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services providers).

The HMD 130 and HMD 150 Music phones will be available at an affordable price of Rs 1,899 and Rs 2399, respectively, across retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and the HMD website.

Furthermore, HMD announced an extension of its partnership with Rajasthan Royals as their official smartphone partner for IPL 2025. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL