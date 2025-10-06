India launches UPI payment system in Qatari supermarket

Doha, Oct 6 (PTI) India expanded the reach of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on Monday by launching the facility at Lulu Group's stores in Qatar, following its rollout at duty-free outlets in Hamad International Airport here last month.

Launching the facility at a Lulu store, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said it will help facilitate smoother and more cost-effective movement of capital between the two countries.

Last month, NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), in partnership with Qatar National Bank (QNB), introduced UPI at point-of-sale terminals across Qatar for merchants acquired by QNB.

The rollout is part of a collaboration between NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL), Qatar National Bank (QNB), and Japanese payments gateway NETSTARS.

He also encouraged other banks and institutions in Qatar to adopt UPI.

"The launch of UPI and UPI transactions is not just a digital payment solution, but has the potential to revolutionise trade between Qatar and India. It's an opportunity to expand our trust between the two nations because as we seamlessly integrate the payment systems of Qatar and India, our people will be able to trade more, trade smarter at lower cost," he said here.

He added that the movement of money and capital will be faster, almost on a real-time basis, with a "very-very low" cost.

"Expanded trade will further be strengthened with the adoption of UPI ... I thank QNB for taking up UPI as part of their payment systems," he said, adding the official launch of UPI today will be a milestone in this journey in the years ahead.

He also said that 830,000 Indians who live here will benefit from this launch as their remittances will become faster and at a lower cost.

This makes Qatar the eighth country to accept UPI, facilitating real-time, cashless payments for Indians and reducing dependency on foreign currency or international cards.

By enabling seamless transactions, UPI supports both Indian travellers and local Qatari businesses, promoting digital payment adoption and strengthening India's international financial footprint while enhancing convenience and security for tourists in high-traffic commercial zones.

The UPI, Goyal said, was launched nine years ago, and it is a big success story in India.

"85 per cent of Indian digital payments go through UPI and nearly 50 per cent of global digital payments are now made by UPI," he said, adding that 640 million transactions happen on average every day.

He added that it was wonderful to see the QNB becoming the bridge between NPCI, who has developed the UPI platform, and Lulu Group, who is offering to all its customers the facility of digital payment through UPI. PTI RR MR