India leads Asia Pacific in 'Skip-Gen' trips as grandparents-grandchildren travel together: Report

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Grandparents and grandchildren heading out on holidays together -- but without the parents -- is the new emerging trend as “skip-generation” travel gains popularity across Asia Pacific, with India leading the charts, reveals Hilton’s 2026 Trends Report.

“The Whycation: Travel’s New Starting Point”, based on a survey of over 14,000 travellers across 14 countries, found that nearly eight in 10 (nearly 79 per cent) Indian families have either taken or are planning such a vacation, compared with 60 per cent across the Asia Pacific region.

Around 43 per cent of Indian respondents said they had gone on a skip-generation trip in the past year alone, highlighting the rising popularity of cross-generational travel, the study noted.

"For families in India, skip-gen holidays are all about cherishing time together. More than two-thirds (67 per cent) say their main motivation is to create special memories between grandparents and grandchildren -- the highest across Asia Pacific, compared with 64 per cent in Australia and 63 per cent in New Zealand," reads the report.

Beyond memory-making, families cite other compelling reasons for grandparents and grandchildren to travel together without parents, including to strengthen bonds (65 per cent), enjoy the trip as a unique experience (53 per cent), and passing on culture and traditions (47 per cent).

Further, nearly all respondents (96 per cent) said such trips improve the well-being of grandparents. For more than half (51 per cent), spending quality time with grandchildren was cited as the most valued part of travelling together.

The report also noted that Indian travellers now prioritise family time over personal relaxation, with "72 per cent" quality time matters more than downtime, compared with the Asia-Pacific average of "61 per cent".

Besides skip-generation travel, multi-generational holidays also continue to rise, with nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of Indian families travelling with three or more generations at least once a year. Over half (57 per cent) said they prioritise senior-friendly facilities such as mobility aids, medical assistance and accessible dining spaces.

"In India, travel is deeply rooted in family and togetherness, and we’re seeing that reflected in the continued growth of multi-generational holidays. At Hilton, every detail is designed For The Stay - so that grandparents, parents, and children alike can feel connected, cared for, and create lasting memories together," said Tal Shefer, senior vice-president, brand management, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

The report also highlighted broader trends such as "hushpitality", where travellers seek calm and quiet, and "inheritourism", where travel habits are passed down through generations.