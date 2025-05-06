India leads global peers in AI trust with 76 pc Indians confident in AI technologies: KPMG study

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) As much as 76 per cent Indians surveyed are willing to trust artificial intelligence (AI), significantly higher than their global counterparts at 46 per cent, according to a latest report by KPMG.

About 67 per cent Indian respondents felt they couldn't complete their work without the help of AI, and 97 per cent Indians intentionally use it at work.

Outlining the key takeaways from the report, KPMG said AI industry is rapidly transforming various sectors globally, from healthcare and finance to education and entertainment.

As AI technologies become more integrated into daily life, understanding public trust and attitudes towards these systems is crucial. This is especially pertinent in India, where AI adoption is accelerating, and the potential for AI to drive economic growth and societal benefits is immense, it further said.

The study found that 78 per cent of Indians are concerned about negative outcomes from AI, with 60 per cent experiencing a loss of human interaction due to it.

The 'Trust, attitudes and use of Artificial Intelligence: A global study 2025' was led by Nicole Gillespie, Chair of Trust at Melbourne Business School at the University of Melbourne and Steve Lockey, Research Fellow at Melbourne Business School, in collaboration with KPMG.

The study aims to offer insights into the public's trust, use and attitudes towards AI.

The study surveyed over 48,000 people across 47 countries between November 2024 and January 2025.

"It found that a significant 76 per cent Indians are willing to trust AI, which is notably higher than the global average of 46 per cent, this indicates a strong confidence in AI technologies," the study said.

In emerging countries three in five people trust AI systems, while in advanced countries only two in five trust them.

"When compared to the last study of 17 countries conducted prior to the release of AI tools, it reveals that people have become less trusting and more worried about AI as adoption has increased... India is more optimistic and excited than worried about AI," it said.