India likely to attract investments worth Rs 8,000 cr at India Energy Storage Week 2025

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) India is expected to attract investment worth over Rs 8,000 crore for energy storage, electric vehicles (EV), and green hydrogen at India Energy Storage Week 2025 scheduled next month in the national capital.

Hosted by the leading industry body, India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA), the event aims to bolster the government's mission of becoming a global manufacturing hub, a statement said.

The India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025, is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from July 8 to 10. Over 150 key partners, exhibitors, and more than 1,000 companies are likely to participate.

According to the IESA statement, India is set to attract over Rs 8,000 crore in investments for energy storage, EV (electric vehicle), and green hydrogen at IESW 2025, driven by the facilitation of new business deals, collaborations, foreign investments, and the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

International delegates from Australia, Germany, France, the UK, Finland, Canada, the USA, Israel, and Korea are expected to take part in the event. IESA is also collaborating with Gujarat, Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh as state partners. Various ministries will also support the event.

"The upcoming India Energy Storage Week 2025 is poised to be a game-changer for India's energy storage sector. We anticipate a remarkable surge in investments," Vinayak Walimbe, Managing Director of Customized Energy Solutions, said.

As per the recent data revealed by the government in 2023, over 6,600 cleantech startups were operating across 450 districts throughout India, spread over nearly 34 states and Union Territories.

Recently, the IESA has also projected that the Indian mobility and battery startups will attract an investment of USD 500 million within a year.

"This year, we will witness the convergence of world-class innovations and foreign investments that will drive our industry forward," Debmalya Sen President of India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said. PTI KKS DRR