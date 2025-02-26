India looking at increasing ethanol blending with petrol to over 20 pc: Puri

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) India is looking at increasing its target to blend ethanol with petrol to more than 20 per cent and has formed a committee under the NITI Aayog to look into it, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep S Puri said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit, he said 19.6 per cent blending has already been achieved.

"We will be looking at more than 20 per cent blending of biofuel. Already a NITI Aayog group has been set up and they are looking into it," he said.

Puri said that all the fossil fuel production companies will achieve net zero by 2045, even though India has developmental challenges. PTI TR SOM