India looks for equity, balance, fair trade in FTA talks: Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) India looks for equity, balance and fair trade while negotiating a free trade agreement (FTA), Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

He asserted that India has entered into FTAs with countries which are transparent, open and where governments' economic systems align with India.

Speaking at a programme in Mumbai, he said: "India looks for equity, balance and fair trade when negotiating a FTA".

The country has implemented these agreements with countries, including Australia, and UAE, and is negotiating such pacts with nations such as the UK and European Union. PTI RR RR SHW