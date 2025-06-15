India looks forward to deepening friendship with Cyprus, says PM Modi as he arrives in Nicosia

Nicosia, Jun 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India was looking forward to deepening its friendship with Cyprus as he arrived here for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with President Nikos Christodoulides to expand ties in areas including trade, investment, security and technology.

In a special gesture, President Christodoulides welcomed PM Modi on his arrival at the Larnaca International Airport. Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Cyprus in over two decades.

"India looks forward to deepening friendship with Cyprus," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation tour.

"Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more,” Modi posted on X.

The Cypriot president, welcoming PM Modi, said it is a “historic visit” and a “new chapter in a strategic partnership that knows no limits”.

“Welcome to Cyprus Prime Minister @narendramodi! Here, at the EU’s southeastern frontier and gateway of the Mediterranean. A historic visit. A new chapter in a strategic partnership that knows no limits. We make a promise to advance, transform, prosper more. Together,” he posted on X.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said that the two sides will hold extensive discussions to further deepen bilateral ties.

"A trusted partnership underpinned by shared values & aspirations. PM @narendramodi has landed in Cyprus. As a special gesture, reflecting deep-rooted historic ties, President @Christodulides and FM @ckombos received PM on arrival at the airport," Jaiswal said on X.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, Prime Minister Modi was greeted by the members of the Indian diaspora who chanted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Sharing photos of his meeting with the members of the Indian diaspora on X, Modi said, “I thank the Indian community for the affection. India will keep working to deepen ties with Cyprus in the times to come.” Modi later attended a business event along with President Christodoulides where ideas about how to strengthen bilateral partnership in new areas were discussed.

Separately, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with his Cypriot counterpart Constantinos Kombos on his arrival at Larnaca International Airport.

“Delighted to meet FM @ckombos of Cyprus on my arrival at Larnaca. Confident that PM @narendramodi’s visit to Cyprus will deepen our longstanding bilateral ties and the India-EU partnership,” Jaishankar posted on X.

In his departure statement in New Delhi earlier, Modi said Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU.

"The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges," he said.

While in Nicosia, the prime minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders at Limassol, it said.

From Cyprus, he will head to Kananaskis in Canada to participate in the G7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Following the G7 Summit, Modi will visit Croatia and hold meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Modi said his three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in its fight against cross-border terrorism and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. PTI NSA GSP ZH ZH ZH