India-Maldives diplomatic row: EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to island nation

New Delhi: Amid the India-Maldives diplomatic row, EaseMyTrip on Monday said it has suspended all flight bookings to the island nation on its website "in solidarity" with India.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti said the "Water & beaches of Lakshadweep are as good as Maldives/Seychelles. We at @EaseMyTrip will come up with crazy special-offers to promote this pristine destination that our PM @narendramodi has recently visited!"

Embark on a journey with @EaseMyTrip to discover the enchanting beauty of Ayodhya and the pristine allure of Lakshadweep! Immerse yourself in rich culture and breathtaking landscapes. Say no to Maldives bookings and explore the wonders of Ayodhya and Lakshadweep. Watch our video… https://t.co/IQC3kukCtQ — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) January 8, 2024

The EaseMyTrip CEO also asked travellers "to discover the enchanting beauty of Ayodhya and the pristine allure of Lakshadweep" and "Say no to Maldives bookings and explore the wonders of Ayodhya and Lakshadweep".

"In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings".

"In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings".

Meanwhile, the Maldivian envoy to India was on Monday summoned to the external affairs ministry and was conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by a number of ministers of the Maldives, sources said.

The government of the Maldives on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory social media posts against Modi.

The three deputy ministers criticised Modi for his post on X following his visit to Lakshadweep, inferring that it was an attempt to project the Union Territory as an alternative tourist destination to the Maldives.

According to Maldivian media reports, deputy ministers in the youth ministry, Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid, have been suspended over their posts.

In New Delhi, official sources said the Indian high commission in Male strongly raised the matter with the Maldivian foreign ministry on Sunday.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives.

There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives in view of the row.