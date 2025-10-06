India Maritime Week 2025 to generate investment opportunities worth Rs 10 lakh crore: Wagh

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) The India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, scheduled to be held here during October 27-31, will bring together over 100 countries and several ministerial delegations with a focus on partnerships and generating investment opportunities worth Rs 10 lakh crore in the maritime and allied sectors, JNPA Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh said on Monday.

IMW is the flagship event of Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is the biggest stakeholder in the event.

Wagh said the biennial event will showcase India’s rapid progress in ports, inland waterways, and the maritime industry.

“We want to showcase how fast the maritime sector is progressing. We have done a great job in ports and inland waterways and want to show that we are ready for Viksit Bharat by 2047 — and much before that in the maritime sector,” Wagh told a group of journalists on a familiarisation tour organised by the Press Information Bureau’s unit in Jammu and Kashmir.

All green players — whether in shipping lines, ports, or other related sectors — will participate in the event, allowing Indian players to interact directly and gain from their knowledge, Wagh said.

On the target of attracting investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore, Wagh said "all such summits have MoUs for industry. That is our target — Rs 10 lakh crore — and we will achieve it. Rs 1.70 lakh crore-plus will be achieved by this port and the upcoming Vadhavan port alone.” He said the summit would also feature state-level sessions, panel discussions on logistics and infrastructure, and a special conference on women in the maritime sector.

Known as India’s biggest container port, JNPA at Navi Mumbai is a premier container-handling port, accounting for around 50 percent of the total containerised cargo volume across India’s major ports.

Currently, five container terminals operate at JNPA — Nhava Sheva Free Port Terminals (NSFT), Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal (NSICT), Gateway Terminals India Pvt Ltd (GTIPL), Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT), and the newly commissioned Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals Pvt Ltd (BMCT).

JNPA is also developing a satellite port at Vadhavan and dry ports at Jalna and Wardha to promote industrialisation in the hinterland. PTI AB ANU