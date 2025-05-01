India may export up to 8 lakh tons of sugar this season: Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) India, the world's leading sugar producing country, may export up to 8 lakh tonnes of sugar, lower than the permitted quota of 10 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 season ending September, a top government official said on Thursday.

So far, the country has shipped 3 lakh tonnes of sugar and about 60,000 tonnes is at ports for shipment, a senior food ministry official said.

Addressing a press conference, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said, "We will export 8 lakh tonnes out of the total quota permitted." The food ministry has estimated a total sugar output of 26 lakh tonnes in the ongoing 2024-25 season and much of it has already been produced by mills.

The country had restricted exports entirely in the previous 2023-24 season due to domestic supply concerns. In January, the exports were permitted for the current season. PTI LUX DRR