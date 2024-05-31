India Medtronic appoints Mandeep Singh Kumar as new MD

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) India Medtronic on Friday said it has appointed Mandeep Singh Kumar as the new Managing Director (MD) of the company.

He succeeds Michael Blackwell who has moved back to the US to pursue new opportunities.

Kumar will oversee sales, marketing, and commercial operations for Medtronic’s business in India, the company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc said in a statement.

"Mandeep is a successful leader and has steered businesses towards growth in his previous stints," Medtronic Vice President (Asia Region-led Markets) Feng Dong said.

Kumar's proven leadership and great understanding of the Indian healthcare landscape will help the company in indigenising complex innovations, forging meaningful partnerships and continuing to make an impact on healthcare delivery in India, he added.

Kumar has extensive experience spanning over 25 years. His previous role was as the Country Leader with Intuitive India where he led the development and implementation of plans to broaden patient access and build a holistic ecosystem for robotic-assisted surgery. PTI MSS DR