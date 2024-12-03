India, Moldova discuss potential areas of collaboration in agriculture, allied sectors

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) India and Moldova on Tuesday discussed the potential areas of collaboration in the field of agriculture and allied sectors to strengthen bilateral relation.

Ana Taban, Ambassador of Moldova to India, paid a courtesy visit to Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi here, according to an official statement.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Chaturvedi emphasized the cordial bilateral relations between India and the European nation.

He highlighted India’s key priorities in the agriculture sector, including achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses, promoting crop diversification, advancing the Digital Agriculture Mission, and implementing policies to improve service delivery to farmers.

Ana Taban provided an overview of Moldova’s agriculture sector, outlining the challenges it faces. She also highlighted Moldova’s robust network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several countries, underscoring the potential market opportunities for trade.

The ambassador also discussed "status of approval of setting up a Joint Working Group (JWG) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and market access of apples with Secretary for early favourable consideration".

Highlighting the potential areas for collaboration post-signing of the MoU, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the agriculture ministry emphasized the scope for knowledge-sharing, technology transfer, research and development collaboration with agricultural universities, and opportunities for trade in farm equipment between India and Moldova. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU