India moving with confidence toward becoming major force in global 6G patents: Scindia

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) India is progressing rapidly with confidence to become a major force in shaping global 6G patents and standards, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

The minister chaired a meeting of an apex council under the Bharat 6G Mission and reviewed the progress of the Bharat 6G Alliance.

Scindia posted on the social media platform X that the Bharat 6G Mission remains anchored in clear phase-wise goals, close alignment with the Alliance, regular progress reviews and independent evaluations, ensuring that 6G benefits every citizen across the length and breadth of our nation.

"With all stakeholders, including industry, entrepreneurs and academia, collaborating effectively towards this shared vision, we are forging ahead confidently toward becoming a major force in global 6G IP and standards," the minister said.

The meeting was attended by the minister of state for communications, Chandrasekhar Pemmasani, telecom secretary Neeraj Mittal, Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Sood, senior officials from key ministries, representatives from academia, R&D institutions, telecom service providers, industry leaders and members of the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA), an official statement said.

According to the statement, Scindia stressed the importance of greater synergy among the seven working groups within the Bharat 6G Alliance, and strongly urged them to meet regularly to foster collaboration, strengthen teamwork, and ensure alignment of their efforts.

Pemmasani highlighted the Bharat 6G Alliance's release of eight technical reports and whitepapers covering spectrum, AI-native networks, green telecom, emerging applications, and RF sensing.

"These achievements signify India's historic transition from a technology implementer to a technology creator," he said. PTI PRS HVA