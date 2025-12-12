India must seize opportunities amidst geopolitical challenges for faster growth: Experts

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) India is at a critical turning point amidst global geopolitical challenges and must act swiftly to harness opportunities in supply chains, green energy, digital leadership and the Global South, experts said on Friday.

Speaking at the Rising Asia–BCC&I Summit 2025, Anirudha Lahiri, president of Rising Asia Foundation, identified four major opportunity areas: supply chain shifts, Global South leadership, green transition and digital capabilities, a statement said.

Former ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar, warned that India's demographic strength could become a liability without strong job creation, skilling and productivity gains.

She said India's rising economic weight will also bring greater regional and global expectations.

In a virtual keynote, political commentator and former chief editor of The Financial Express Sanjaya Baru said India's main challenge is to raise its growth rate from around 6 per cent to a sustained 8 per cent or more.

"Our demographic advantage will pay off only if we generate productive employment and raise labour productivity," he said, adding that India should aim to become a key producer within Asia, not just a supplier to Asian markets.

The summit brought together economists, industry leaders, defence experts and policymakers, who stressed that global realignments have opened a rare window for India to lead and shape the emerging order.

BCC&I president Abhijit Roy said India is positioned to innovate and influence global priorities amid uncertainty. PTI BSM MNB