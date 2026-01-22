India, Myanmar discuss growing bilateral trade

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on Thursday met with Myanmar's deputy commerce minister U Minn Minn in Yangon and discussed the growing trade relations between the two nations.

Khare told Minn that Myanmar has proven to be a reliable supplier of urad and tur pulses to India during their meeting at the South Asia Agri Forum in Yangon, according to an official statement.

Agricultural produce, particularly pulses, has become central to bilateral cooperation under a five-year memorandum of understanding signed in 2021, Khare said.

The agreement commits India to importing a minimum of 2,50,000 tonne of urad (black matpe) and 1,00,000 tonne of tur (pigeon peas) annually, regardless of changes to India's import policies for these commodities.

The arrangement has benefited both countries by ensuring availability and affordability of pulses for Indian consumers while providing Myanmar farmers with guaranteed market access, Khare said.

The bilateral trade between the nations grew to USD 2.1 billion in 2024-25 from USD 1.29 billion in 2020-21.