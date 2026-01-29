India needs 'intelligent indigenisation' backed by discipline to tackle global challenges: Eco Survey

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) India needs "intelligent indigenisation" backed by discipline, outward orientation, and credible exit mechanisms to deal with global challenges, the Economic Survey on Thursday said.

The Survey said that India's movement from Swadeshi to strategic resilience, and from resilience to strategic indispensability, cannot be achieved through insulation alone.

"Intelligent indigenisation requires discipline, outward orientation and credible exit," it said.

It further stated that strategic resilience rests on the state's ability to anticipate vulnerabilities, coordinate across institutions, and respond under stress without disorder.

The survey said that the country needs to build capabilities "that others depend upon, making India a source of stability and value rather than only a participant in global markets", it said.

It further said that in an increasingly uncertain world, risk is inevitable, but superior risk management holds the key to competitive advantage. Nations that act decisively before full clarity emerges, pivot without policy paralysis, and align incentives across government, industry, and citizens are best equipped to convert economic growth into geopolitical influence.

"State capacity is therefore not an administrative concern at the margin. It is the foundation on which strategic resilience is built and the pathway through which strategic indispensability becomes possible," it said. PTI SID HVA