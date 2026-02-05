India needs major skilling reforms to bridge 47 lakh workforce gap in logistics sector

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) India's logistics sector would need 47 lakh people by 2030, and the country needs major skilling reforms and a digital workforce to fill those vacant positions, a top official of the Logistics Sector Skill Council said on Thursday.

The logistics industry saw strong hiring activity in 2025, with reports of 10.8 per cent net employment growth in the second half of the year, indicating that many roles are indeed being filled as the industry expands, the Logistics Sector Skill Council said in a statement.

"The sector will need 47 lakh additional logistics workers by 2030 due to growth in freight, warehousing, transportation, and supply chain functions. To address this urgent and growing demand, we need major skilling reforms and digital workforce creation," Ravikanth Yamarthy, CEO, Logistics Sector Skill Council, said at the LogiMAT India 2026.

Logistics Sector Skill Council said it has also partnered with LogiMAT India to bridge the talent gap and position India as the world's talent capital in the sector.

The third edition of the LogiMAT India 2026, a global logistics, freight and transportation show, kicked off on Thursday at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

Over 350 global brands from 10 nations are expected to be part of the event.

Bernhard Müller, Vice President, Landesmesse Stuttgart GmbH & KG Co., said that this year's strong international participation reflects India's growing importance as a global hub for logistics innovation and collaboration.

Addressing the need to create more employment opportunities for women in logistics, Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, said, "Through Sagar Pe Samman, we salute women in India's logistics sector. India's growth narrative will accelerate when more women stand shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts in shaping the sector." As India's logistics industry becomes increasingly agile, connected, and sustainable, the partnership between LogiMAT India and the Logistics Sector Skill Council is leading the charge in workforce transformation.

The 2026 event will feature discussions focused on cutting-edge topics such as AI in logistics, automation, robotics, and supply chain optimisation, and dedicated pavilions that will highlight innovations in logistics, shipping, freight, and green transportation. PTI KKS HVA