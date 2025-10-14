India needs predictable palm oil tariff policy to end decade of market chaos: Study

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) India, the world's largest cooking oil importer, should adopt a transparent and multi-year tariff framework for edible oils to end a decade of policy volatility that has destabilised prices and deterred investment, according to a new study.

The country, which imports 60-65 per cent of its edible oil needs, has changed tariffs more than 25 times since 2015, creating uncertainty across the supply chain from international suppliers to consumers, the research said.

The research, Tariff Volatility and Stakeholder Dynamics in India's Edible Oil Sector, was jointly conducted by the Centre for Economic Studies and Planning, Jawaharlal Nehru University, VeK Policy Advisory and Research, and Assocham.

With palm oil accounting for 60 per cent of India's edible oil imports, the study recommended establishing predictable tariff bands, strengthening market data systems, and institutionalising stakeholder consultation before policy changes.

"Tariff policy in India's edible oil sector must evolve from a reactive instrument to a strategic policy tool," VeK Founder and Executive Chairman TS Vishwanath told PTI after launching the study.

The research, commissioned to evaluate tariff impact amid India's push for self-reliance under the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), found that frequent ad hoc revisions have complicated import planning and raised transaction costs for refiners and traders.

Duty increases lead to immediate retail price jumps, while cuts often produce incomplete or delayed consumer relief due to asymmetric price transmission, it added.

Refiners face margin uncertainty from inconsistent crude-refined duty differentials, affecting capacity utilisation. Fast-moving consumer goods companies struggle with input cost volatility that undermines long-term pricing strategies.

International suppliers confront unpredictable import demand that disrupts supply commitments.

Palm oil's dominant position makes it the price anchor for all edible oils in India, but also exposes the country to external policy risks from key suppliers -- Indonesia and Malaysia, including export bans, biofuel diversion and geopolitical disruptions.

Without diversification, India remains vulnerable to global shocks, currency fluctuations and supply chain disruptions, the study warned.

The research proposed developing an integrated edible oil data portal tracking global prices, import volumes and retail trends, using AI-based forecasting tools for policy simulation and early warning systems.

It called for formalising consultation with industry bodies, farmer groups and FMCG associations before tariff revisions, and promoting risk management capacity-building, including hedging and futures trading.

The study recommended providing technical assistance to small refiners for policy adaptation and issuing monthly policy briefs to improve transparency and stakeholder communication.

If adopted, the measures would ensure price stability and inflation control, strengthen consumer welfare through timely pass-through, enhance refining capacity utilisation and investment confidence, and encourage domestic oilseed diversification, it added.

"Focusing on palm oil tariff stability offers the most effective lever to ensure market equilibrium, reduce import dependency, and align India's edible oil policy with its broader economic and food security objectives," the study concluded.