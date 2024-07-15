India needs robust security measures to safeguard wind sector from cyber threats

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) India needs robust security measures to safeguard its national infrastructure amid concerns over cybersecurity threats due to wind sector component imports, especially from China, by wind turbine original equipment manufacturers, Niti Aayog has said.

Niti Aayog, in a report titled 'Domestic Manufacturing Capacity & Potential Cyber Security Challenges in the Wind Sector and Way Forward', said wind turbines' capability to exchange information through power plant controllers (PPC) poses a significant cybersecurity threat.

"The PPC software is of critical importance and associated with risks - used in the device which connects the wind farm directly to the national/state grid.

"PPC OEMs of foreign origin, especially neighbouring countries, need to be examined, and a call needs to be taken for their suspension while not adhering to the protocol," it said.

The report emphasised the potential risks associated with cyberattacks on wind turbines, including the compromise of grid operations, especially when managed remotely by owners stationed outside India.

"With China emerging as a major competitor in wind equipment exports...The need for robust security measures is crucial to safeguard national infrastructure," the report said.

The primary focus is to raise specific concerns about cybersecurity due to the 'import (especially from China)' of the wind sector components by wind turbine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

"The main issues are OEMs data collection servers, which are situated outside of the country, vulnerabilities in data and power system network operations due to updating operating software's of wind plant devices by OEMs without any permission from grid-operator and MNRE etc," it pointed out.

The report outlined the incentives provided by the central government, such as the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme, while acknowledging challenges, including the exclusion from the Advance Authorization scheme and increased manufacturing costs.

It also pitched for certification and approval of all IPRs, software and device/ hardware from OEMs of foreign origin, especially from neighbouring countries by the Central Electricity Authority of India (CEA), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Standardization Testing and Quality Certification (STQC).

"All the OEMs of the wind sector need to locate and re-locate their data centre and research & development centre inside the country, failing which OEMs should be debarred from participating in the tenders and supplying the items in the Country," the report said, adding that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy should prepare timelines for relocation of the Wind Sector OEMs Data and R&D centre inside the country.

The report also suggested that every utility must appoint a CISO (chief information security officer), who should reside in India and report for compliance to the proposed independent agency on the power sector cyber security aspects.

As the wind energy sector globally achieves substantial growth, reaching a cumulative installed capacity of 906 GW in 2022, with a notable 9 per cent year-on-year increase, India emerged as a crucial player.

Ranked fourth globally in installed wind power capacity, India plays a pivotal role in achieving ambitious targets for non-fossil fuel capacity and net zero by 2030 and 2070, respectively.

India is the South Asia leader in the wind energy sector and the sector growth is largely led by the indigenous wind power manufacturing industry, and now ranks fourth in installed wind power capacity in the world.

Despite the significant potential highlighted by the National Institute of Wind Energy, only 6 per cent of the assessed capacity has been realised, signalling room for substantial growth.

A noteworthy aspect is the escalating competition with China, holding a 61 per cent share of global wind turbine assembly capacity.