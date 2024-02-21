India negotiates trade, investment agreements with fairness, open mind: Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said India negotiates trade and investment agreements with fairness and open mind and takes care of interest of people.

He also said countries that are negotiating Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and investment pacts with India should keep in mind that New Delhi offers huge market to them in terms of demand and business opportunities.

"I can assure you that India negotiates with fairness, with an open mind... India also takes care of its wider and larger interest in the long run," he said at the CII India-Europe conclave.

FTAs, or Bilateral Investment Treaties (BITs), or agreements on geographical indications, will have to stand the test of fair, equitable, and balance agreements as the level of economic developments varies, he said.

"We will have to respect the very different opportunities that are offered by India vis-a-vis the offer on the table from other countries," he said, adding that India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world.

The young population, demand for goods and services, opens up huge opportunities for businesses across the globe, the minister added.

The remarks assume significance as India is negotiating such agreements with countries such as the UK, Oman, and the European Union. PTI RR TRB TRB