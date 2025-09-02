India negotiating bilateral trade agreement with US: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that India is negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States.

"We are in dialogue with the US for a BTA," he said here at an industry chamber event on sustainability.

India and the US have been negotiating the pact since March. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed.

After a 50 per cent duty was imposed from August 27, the US team has deferred its visit to India for the next round of talks, which was scheduled from August 25.

So far, no new dates have been finalised for the sixth round of negotiations. PTI RR DRR